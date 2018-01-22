Filed Under:Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

The Democratic-controlled court issued the order Monday. It gives the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court.

Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.

The state’s congressional delegation is controlled by Republicans, 13-5, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans.

