Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Author Stephen King gave Pittsburghers a seemingly random shout-out on Twitter on Monday morning.
The Pittsburgh accent has been called one of the “ugliest” in the United States, but King said he liked hearing the accent around the city when he was in town working with Carnegie Mellon graduate George Romero.
I liked listening to the Pittsburgh accent when I was there working with the late great George Romero. Only Pittsburgh people know what you mean when you say "I'm going to Jaunt Iggle."
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 22, 2018
Hundreds responded to the tweet, with many tweeting in “Pittsburghese.”
Get ahta tahn!!
— Carly Booth (@carly_booth8) January 22, 2018
Gonna red up the house n’at before going over Jaunt Iggle to pick up some jumbo.
— Darcy Shannon (@dshan2261) January 22, 2018
And you have to take Raht 8 to get there.
— Christina Kristofic (@CKristofic) January 22, 2018
The Pittsburgh accent was apparently still on King’s mind a few hours later when he tweeted a Pittsburghese exchange.
Pittsburgh guy: Jeet?
Pittsburgh gal: No, joo?
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 22, 2018
In case you didn’t understand that, that would be, “Did you eat yet?” “No, did you?”
King didn’t give any indication of what brought the Pittsburgh accent to his mind.