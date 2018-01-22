Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburghese, Stephen King, Twitter

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Author Stephen King gave Pittsburghers a seemingly random shout-out on Twitter on Monday morning.

The Pittsburgh accent has been called one of the “ugliest” in the United States, but King said he liked hearing the accent around the city when he was in town working with Carnegie Mellon graduate George Romero.

Hundreds responded to the tweet, with many tweeting in “Pittsburghese.”

The Pittsburgh accent was apparently still on King’s mind a few hours later when he tweeted a Pittsburghese exchange.

In case you didn’t understand that, that would be, “Did you eat yet?” “No, did you?”

King didn’t give any indication of what brought the Pittsburgh accent to his mind.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch