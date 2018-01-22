Filed Under:Browns, Cleveland Browns, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Todd Haley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It didn’t take long for former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley to find a job.

According to reports Haley has agreed to become the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver first reported the news.

The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement about Haley’s departure saying:

“I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley,” Tomlin said. “I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future.”

