UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenage girl from Fayette County.

According to police, 17-year-old Kionna Ford was last seen at her home in Uniontown on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

kionna ford State Police Searching For Missing Teen From Uniontown

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

She was supposed to go to Mercer County, but never showed up to catch her transportation.

Ford is described as a being 5-feet-6-inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her right wrist.

She was last seen wearing a one-piece black and white zip-up pajama suit with panda ears.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the state police barracks in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

