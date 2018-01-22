Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenage girl from Fayette County.
According to police, 17-year-old Kionna Ford was last seen at her home in Uniontown on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
She was supposed to go to Mercer County, but never showed up to catch her transportation.
Ford is described as a being 5-feet-6-inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a rose on her right wrist.
She was last seen wearing a one-piece black and white zip-up pajama suit with panda ears.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the state police barracks in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.