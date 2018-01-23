Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska’s Kodiak Island prompted tsunami warnings and watches for the west coast of the United States and Canada.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

The National Tsunami Center canceled the tsunami warning around 3 a.m.

Mickey Varnadao, a computer specialist with the warning center in Palmer, Alaska, said early Tuesday that an advisory remains in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.

Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

Varnadao says the agency canceled the alert after waves failed to show up in coastal Alaska communities.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

