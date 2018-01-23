Filed Under:Lee Boyd Malvo, Washington D.C.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The life sentences given to a sniper who terrorized the Washington, D.C. region more than 15 years ago will be re-examined by a federal appeals court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments Tuesday on an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling granting new sentencing hearings for Lee Boyd Malvo.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in random shootings that killed 10 people in and around the nation’s capital in 2002.

A judge ruled last year that Malvo is entitled to new hearings in Virginia under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made its ban on mandatory life-without-parole for juvenile offenders retroactive, extending it to people who were already sentenced before it ruled that such punishments are unconstitutional.

Malvo’s accomplice was executed in Virginia in 2009.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch