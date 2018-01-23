Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republicans on a state House committee are advancing a proposal to reduce their chamber’s size from 203 members to 151, a change that’s been touted as a way to improve efficiency.
The House State Government Committee on Tuesday voted 14 to 10 in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that still needs approval by the full House and Senate before going to voters.
A Democratic-sponsored amendment to establish a commission to redraw district lines failed, but a Republican-backed bill to cut the Senate from 50 to 37 was approved.
A Republican spokesman says House leaders hope for a vote by the end of June, in time to make it on the fall ballot.
Constitutional amendments must be approved by both chambers in consecutive sessions before voters can weigh in.
