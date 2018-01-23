Filed Under:Cincinnati, Local TV, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Ohio need your help tracking down a man wanted for burglary and assault charges.

Michael Mann, 34, is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

According to the Greater Cincinnati – Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers, Mann climbed into a Cincinnati home’s unlocked window and assaulted a victim.

Police say he has a history of charge including domestic violence, aggravated robbery, and drug-related crimes.

He is known to live in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

If you have any information about Mann, call Crime Stoppers in Ohio at 513-352-3040.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch