CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews had to shut down a road in Cranberry Township late Tuesday night as they battled a fire that destroyed a home.

The fire broke out just before 9:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of Franklin Road.

No injuries were reported, but crews closed down the street in the area of the Jackson Township line.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

