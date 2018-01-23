Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EDGEWOOD BOROUGH (KDKA) — Police have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting inside the Wendy’s in Edgewood Towne Centre that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

In the criminal complaint, the suspect told police he shot the victim inside the fast food restaurant in self-defense and says video surveillance from the restaurant will prove that.

Police say they’ve been communicating with Ronald Burton, the man accused of shooting 27-year-old Andre Johnson Jr. inside the Wendy’s on Monday night.

However, Burton hasn’t turned himself in.

Burton allegedly told police over the phone: “Look, I was defending myself. Watch the video. I’ll just tell you what happened.”

In the video, police say they can see Burton, who was working in the restaurant, walk towards a table. They say Johnson walked up behind him.

Police said the video shows both men reach toward their waistbands, and that’s when Burton allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.

Burton told police Johnson had a gun and was going to shoot him, so he shot Johnson in the stomach and took off.

He said he threw the gun into a wooded area near the Triangle Sub Shop in Swissvale. He said he tossed some clothing there as well. Detectives checked the area but didn’t find anything.

The victim remains at UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Burton faces multiple charges including persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with evidence.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re being asked to call Allegheny County Police.