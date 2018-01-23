Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MANOR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman accused of using a hatchet to kill her husband is now facing homicide charges.

Melanie Snyder, of Manor Township, Armstrong County was found walking up the road shortly after the attack on July 27, 2017.

Police say she attacked her husband, Tom, while he was lying in bed at the couple’s home.

He was found with head and neck injures that investigators say were inflicted by an 18-inch, wooden-handled hatchet. He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. He never recovered and died of his injuries on Dec. 27.

Their three children were home at the time of the incident.

“It was subsequently determined that all three of them were located at a neighbor’s house, where they had fled to after the attack,” Andreassi said.

The girl called 911. She told police there was an alleged struggle, trying to get the hatchet off her mother.

She remains in the Armstrong County Jail.