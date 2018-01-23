BENTON, Ky. (AP/CNN) – (CNN) — A shooting took place Tuesday at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper told CNN.
All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Cooper said.
Injuries have been reported, a Kentucky State Police spokesman said.
Kentucky’s governor says at least one person is dead and many others were injured in the shooting.
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.
“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS … Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded,” Bevin tweeted.
A shooting suspect was reported in custody.
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
