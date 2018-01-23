Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another day, another list for Pittsburghers to be proud of.
Livability.com has named Pittsburgh one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live 2018.
The Steel City came it at number 34 on the list. More than 2,100 cities were studied.
Livability had this to say about Pittsburgh’s ranking:
“Known largely by sports fans for its six-time champion Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team, the city houses nearly 30 colleges and universities along with a burgeoning craft beer industry that now features 15 breweries. An impressive 90 individual neighborhoods make up Pittsburgh, and unique attractions include an Andy Warhol Museum, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and a light rail subway system.
Thanks to affordable home prices and great job prospects (especially in STEM fields), the city has seen an influx of younger residents, which keeps the city feeling fun and youthful.”
The rankings were determined based on seven categories.
Civic, demographics, economy, education, health, housing and infrastructure.
Ann Arbor, Michigan was number one on the list.
The survey only included cities with populations between 20,000 and 350,000.
National Geographic named Pittsburgh one of the best cities in the United States earlier this week.