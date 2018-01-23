Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to show off some delicious citrus-inspired recipes!

Cara Cara Citrus Salad

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Chill Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

3 Cara Cara oranges, peeled and sliced or cut into 1” cubes

2 Navel oranges, peeled and sliced or cut into 1” cubes

1 red or pink grapefruit, peeled and sliced or cut into 1” cubes

1 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

1 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

Vinaigrette

1 tbsp Meyer lemon juice

1 1/3 tbsp lime juice

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup honey

1 poblano pepper, roasted, peeled and chopped

1 tsp jalapeno pepper, roasted, peeled and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the peeled and cut citrus with the chopped mint and cilantro and set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. Adjust the seasoning and pour the vinaigrette over the cut fruit. Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

Seared Salmon and Blood Orange Salad

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 blood oranges

¾ -1 lb salmon fillets

¾ tsp thyme, chopped divided

¼ tsp rosemary, chopped

½ head frisee lettuce (or endive and watercress)

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tsp shallot, minced

½ tsp thyme, chopped divided

¼ cup Market District™ Arbequina Olive Oil

¼ hazelnuts, toasted

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Peel the oranges removing all the white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the citrus sections. Set the oranges aside. Place the salmon in a separate bowl and add 1/3 cup of the juice from the oranges, ½ tsp thyme and rosemary. Let marinate for 30 minutes. Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Remove the salmon from the marinade and pat dry; discard the marinade. Season the salmon with salt and pepper. Place the salmon skin side down and cook for 3- 5 minutes and the skin is crisp. Turn the salmon over and cook until the salmon is cooked through.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the vinegar, shallot, thyme, and olive oil. Season to taste.

Break the frisee into bite size pieces and toss with the reserved oranges. Drizzle the dressing over the lettuce and toss. Place the lettuce mixture on a plate and top with the salmon. Garnish with the hazelnuts.

Meyer Lemon Pie

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 8-10

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 tbsp cornmeal

¼ cup plus 1 tbsp flour

Pinch salt

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup butter

4 Meyer lemons

1 package Giant Eagle® Pie Crusts

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°.

In a bowl, mix together the eggs, sugar, cornmeal, flour, salt, buttermilk and butter. Zest the lemons and put the zest in the egg mixture. Peel the white pith off of the lemons and discard. Chop the flesh of the lemons and remove the seeds. Add the flesh and juice to the mixture.

Line a 9-inch pie pan with one of the pie crusts. Pour the filling into the piecrust and top with the remaining pie crust. Crimp the edges of the dough together and cut 4 slits on top. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown and the filling is set. Let cool.