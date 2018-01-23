Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a break-in suspect jumped from the third floor of a parking garage on the North Shore to get away from police in the middle of the night.

Investigators say it all started around 4 a.m. Tuesday when police got a call about a suspicious man in the parking garage of the Morgan at North Shore apartment complex on Anderson Street.

Police heard breaking glass and found the suspect, 54-year-old Kenneth Harris of Braddock, on the third floor of the garage. They say he had a sledgehammer and a GPS he had stolen out of one of the cars.

When police approached Harris, he took off running and wouldn’t stop even for officers’ commands.

He kept running and then attempted a daring escape. He jumped from the third floor of the garage and into a nearby tree.

Police heard him hit the ground, and then he took off running once again across River Avenue.

Officers gave chase and they managed to find him in a small wooded area. They say he had climbed another tree. They found him almost at the top of a pine tree.

At that point, he finally surrendered peacefully.

Harris faces a long list of charges including burglary, criminal mischief, theft from vehicle, and escape.

Police also found glass crack pipes on him.

Harris is no stranger to police. They say he has a criminal history dating back several years.