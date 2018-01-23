WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Emily Coakley, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An 86-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to charges in a Philadelphia bank robbery has been placed on a year’s probation.

Court records indicate Emily Coakley entered pleas to lesser charges of possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault while charges including robbery and theft were withdrawn.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Coakley, who uses a walker, had a handgun when she demanded $400 from a TD Bank in the University City neighborhood on Nov. 21.

emily coakley1 Pa. Woman, 86, Gets Probation After Pleading Guilty To Robbing Bank

(Source: Philadelphia Police Department)

The district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Coakley believed the bank had shorted her $400. Prosecutors cited her health issues and the fact the gun was empty as factors in the plea deal for non-reporting probation.

Coakley’s attorney hasn’t returned a phone call seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch