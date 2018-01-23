Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is cracking down on alcohol use at fraternities and sororities after a student had to be hospitalized.

The university has put all Greek life organizations on probation following what’s being called a “serious alcohol-related incident” involving an unidentified student.

It happened during “Rush Week.”

Pitt has not identified the fraternity, but the national office of Sigma Chi has confirmed it is their local chapter that was involved.

A spokesperson for the fraternity said: “The local chapter apparently violated several provisions of our policy on alcohol and drugs.”

“I’m in a fraternity myself, and we weren’t told too many details,” said Matthew O’Connor, a Pitt sophomore.

“I was heartbroken, first and foremost for the kid that had to go to the ICU, I felt terrible, [and] I hope he’s okay now,” said Brian Bevan, a member of a Pitt fraternity. “But, really, it needs to be a culture change of responsibility here on campus.”

The university has banned alcohol use at all fraternity and sorority events.

In a written statement, Pitt said: “The gravity of this incident demands we reflect on who we are as a Greek system and as a university community in terms of alcohol use.”

The school wants to put together an action plan for student wellness.

The Sigma Chi chapter has been suspended.