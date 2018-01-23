Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh Police Department is increasing patrols in the Bayard Street area of Oakland after reports of women being harassed.
The incidents were reported on Sunday and Monday of this week.
During the two incidents on Monday, police say a white man between the ages of 20 and 40 approached women asking for money or help getting into his locked vehicle.
Then, late Sunday night, police say another man driving a black SUV approached a woman and asked for directions while exposing himself. The suspect is described as an African American male between the ages of 20 and 30.
Pitt Police are investigating the incidents.
They are asking anyone who encounters any suspicious activity to call them at 412-624-2121, or contact the Pittsburgh Police or dial 911.