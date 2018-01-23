WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect has surrendered to police, ending a SWAT situation Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Spring Garden section.

Police and the SWAT team were called to the 1200 block of High Street around 4 p.m. over reports of someone barricaded inside a home.

spring hill swat Suspect Surrenders, Spring Garden Standoff Ends Peacefully

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

Officials say officers were trying to serve a warrant at the home to Nikoma Salvatore for a prior domestic situation. Police say Salvatore locked himself inside his house with his two daughters.

That’s when the heavy police presence was called in.

But Salvatore surrendered a short time later and is now in police custody.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

