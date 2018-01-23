Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect has surrendered to police, ending a SWAT situation Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Spring Garden section.
Police and the SWAT team were called to the 1200 block of High Street around 4 p.m. over reports of someone barricaded inside a home.
Officials say officers were trying to serve a warrant at the home to Nikoma Salvatore for a prior domestic situation. Police say Salvatore locked himself inside his house with his two daughters.
That’s when the heavy police presence was called in.
But Salvatore surrendered a short time later and is now in police custody.
No injuries were reported.
