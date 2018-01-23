Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Given the match-up in this year’s Super Bowl, for Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans, the commercials may be the best part of the game.
For those who are interested, a few companies are now starting to release sneak peek of their ads.
And, like years past, they feature some familiar things.
Hyundai is promising to “surprise millions” with their ad, coming up in two weeks.
Last year, they ran a commercial after the game that was filmed at a military base in Poland during the game.
Watch the preview here:
Actors Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage will square off in a spot for Doritos and Mountain Dew. We’re not sure what the competition will be, but we’ll get some answers in February.
Watch the preview here:
And, Danny DeVito is starring in a commercial for M&M’s. He’s dressed in a red M&M’s outfit while swimming in a pool of chocolate.
Watch the preview here: