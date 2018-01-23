Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for attacking both a nurse in a hospital and the officer called to arrest her.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Westmoreland Hospital. Officers were called to the emergency room for a report of a patient attacking a nurse.

The nurse told police Alysia Edwards, 27, was brought to the hospital by ambulance. However, it was quickly determined that Edwards faked an ailment and only wanted to see her husband who had been admitted to the hospital earlier.

Edwards was told her husband had already been released from the hospital and allegedly “began having a fit on the stretcher in the middle of the [emergency room].”

Eventually, Edwards was released from the stretcher and allegedly ran after the nurse and cornered her in a room. At that point, Edwards began punching and kicking at the nurse. The nurse was able to grab one of Edwards’ arms and pin her to a wall.

When police arrived, the nurse stated she was hit by Edwards and wanted to press charges.

While speaking with the officer, Edwards admitted she was drunk and could not remember her phone number. The officer arrested her for public intoxication and placed her in the back of a police car.

Edwards allegedly started kicking the cruiser’s partition window, which prompted the officer to pull over. Then, Edwards allegedly spit in the officer’s face as they attempted to better restrain her in the vehicle.

She was brought to the Greensburg Police Station, where she allegedly attempted to repeatedly kick officers.

Edwards has since been charged with aggravated assault, assault by a prisoner, insurance fraud and public intoxication.

She is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bond.

