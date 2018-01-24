By Jessica Wasik The new year is a great time of year to launch a new hobby, particularly if the cold winter weather finds you stuck indoors. If you’re the crafty type, keeping your hands busy is easy and affordable thanks to a variety of crafting classes offered throughout the Pittsburgh area. Whether you prefer a weekly pottery class or your schedule is better suited for a drop-in workshop, you’re sure to find something to suit your creative desires. Check out these five classes that promise hands-on fun through different creative outlets.

Pop Craft

Pittsburgh, PA

(412) 532-9440

www.popcraftart.com Pop Craft is a bar-based crafting workshop that provides everything you need to create a unique project through quality materials and easy-to-follow directions. Its workshops are growing in popularity and include diverse choices, ranging from reclaimed wood activities and watercolor calendar creations to mosaic-making and even terrarium creating classes. Pop Craft parties are another fun option for your friends and you to create personalized memories designed with your interests and styles in mind. See a full list of upcoming Pop Craft classes and locations on its website.

Hobby Prodigy

The Mall at Robinson

100 Robinson Centre Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

(412) 787-3500

www.shoprobinsonmall.com Be inspired when you step inside Hobby Prodigy, a DIY-type of crafting hot spot in Robinson Township’s The Mall at Robinson. Materials, instructions and tools are provided to make creating your own take-home masterpiece safe, affordable and fun. Start by choosing your crafting category, such as pets, home decor, wooden signs or seasonal, then select your art/design and craft challenge level. You can even book a group event with special themes or as a corporate or charity event. Hobby Prodigy is located on the lower level of The Mall at Robinson.

Workshop

5122 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(412) 852-2402

squareup.com/store/workshop-pgh Workshop makes tapping into your artistic side affordable and convenient thanks to its small storefront location on Penn Avenue. You're invited to its variety of DIY-inspired classes, art shows and events that boast one-night classes and low commitment. From sewing to leather-working, wreath-designing to Japanese embroidery nights, there's a craft for all skill levels and interests. See its Facebook page for a list of upcoming events throughout the year.

Touchstone Center For Crafts

1049 Wharton Furnace Rd.

Farmington, PA 15437

(724) 329-1370

www.touchstonecrafts.org Workshops and classes in 2018 are sure to fill quickly at Touchstone Center for Crafts. With offerings tailored to blacksmithing, glass, metals and jewelry, painting, ceramics and more, this three-seasons craft school is one of the region’s most in-demand and popular places to enhance your crafting skills. Seasoned artisans as well as hobbyists will find value in their investment of these classes taught by the country’s best artists and celebrated artisans. Touchstone Center for Crafts is located just outside of Pittsburgh in the Farmington area of the Laurel Highlands.