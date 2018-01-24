WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Best Of, Eat See Play, Jessica Wasik, Play

By Jessica Wasik

The new year is a great time of year to launch a new hobby, particularly if the cold winter weather finds you stuck indoors. If you’re the crafty type, keeping your hands busy is easy and affordable thanks to a variety of crafting classes offered throughout the Pittsburgh area. Whether you prefer a weekly pottery class or your schedule is better suited for a drop-in workshop, you’re sure to find something to suit your creative desires. Check out these five classes that promise hands-on fun through different creative outlets.

pop craft Best Crafty Classes In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Pop Craft/Facebook

Pop Craft
Pittsburgh, PA
(412) 532-9440
www.popcraftart.com

Pop Craft is a bar-based crafting workshop that provides everything you need to create a unique project through quality materials and easy-to-follow directions. Its workshops are growing in popularity and include diverse choices, ranging from reclaimed wood activities and watercolor calendar creations to mosaic-making and even terrarium creating classes. Pop Craft parties are another fun option for your friends and you to create personalized memories designed with your interests and styles in mind. See a full list of upcoming Pop Craft classes and locations on its website.

Hobby Prodigy
The Mall at Robinson
100 Robinson Centre Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
(412) 787-3500
www.shoprobinsonmall.com

Be inspired when you step inside Hobby Prodigy, a DIY-type of crafting hot spot in Robinson Township’s The Mall at Robinson. Materials, instructions and tools are provided to make creating your own take-home masterpiece safe, affordable and fun. Start by choosing your crafting category, such as pets, home decor, wooden signs or seasonal, then select your art/design and craft challenge level. You can even book a group event with special themes or as a corporate or charity event. Hobby Prodigy is located on the lower level of The Mall at Robinson.

workshop pittsburgh diy school Best Crafty Classes In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: Workshop PGH DIY School/Facebook

Workshop
5122 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
(412) 852-2402
squareup.com/store/workshop-pgh

Workshop makes tapping into your artistic side affordable and convenient thanks to its small storefront location on Penn Avenue. You’re invited to its variety of DIY-inspired classes, art shows and events that boast one-night classes and low commitment. From sewing to leather-working, wreath-designing to Japanese embroidery nights, there’s a craft for all skill levels and interests. See its Facebook page for a list of upcoming events throughout the year.

Related: Best Art Classes For Adults In Pittsburgh

Touchstone Center For Crafts
1049 Wharton Furnace Rd.
Farmington, PA 15437
(724) 329-1370
www.touchstonecrafts.org

Workshops and classes in 2018 are sure to fill quickly at Touchstone Center for Crafts. With offerings tailored to blacksmithing, glass, metals and jewelry, painting, ceramics and more, this three-seasons craft school is one of the region’s most in-demand and popular places to enhance your crafting skills. Seasoned artisans as well as hobbyists will find value in their investment of these classes taught by the country’s best artists and celebrated artisans. Touchstone Center for Crafts is located just outside of Pittsburgh in the Farmington area of the Laurel Highlands.

potteryceramics 158190246 Best Crafty Classes In Pittsburgh

Photo Credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Muddy Rose Pottery
2475 Brodhead Rd.
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(412) 583-0764
www.muddyrosepottery.com

Beaver County’s premiere pottery studio is Muddy Rose Pottery. All ages and abilities are encouraged to reach their potential through pottery classes, which also include special needs workshops and mud parties held in its studio. While you’re there, browse its gift shop filled with beautiful handcrafted mugs, bowls, charms, salad sets and gift certificates. Get your hands messy and create your next masterpiece at Muddy Rose Pottery’s Brodhead Road location within the Crestmont Shopping Plaza.

Related: Best Holiday Craft Ideas From A Pittsburgh Artist

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch