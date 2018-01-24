WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are asking for help finding the gunman wanted in a fatal shooting in Duquesne earlier this month.

They’re looking for the person who shot and killed 24-year-old Shavell Davidson in Duquesne 12 days ago.

Davidson was found on South Seventh Street.

Police are hoping someone may have witnessed or heard the shooting.

“Duquesne Police responded to 26 South Seventh Street where they found a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There were numerous shell casings found next to his body,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “Detectives found that he had been in the J&S Food Mart just prior to being shot.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest in the case could be worth up to $1,000.

