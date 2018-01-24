Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said Wednesday he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 years old when he stops.
At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, John is to perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President’s Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.
John, whose hits include “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind,” has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “The Lion King,” a Tony Award for “Aida” and received a Kennedy Center Honor.
He has sold 300 million records.
He is stopping in Pittsburgh on his farewell tour.
Elton will play PPG Paints Arena on October 10.
