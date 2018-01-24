WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
IRWIN (KDKA) – One firefighter was being treated at a local hospital after a fire early Wednesday morning in Irwin, Westmoreland County.

The firefighter was suffering from smoke inhalation. It was not believed to be serious.

Firefighters were first called to a home in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before midnight.

“We had a fully involved structure fire. We had fire on all three floors,” said Deputy Chief Shawn Stitely of the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department. “It was contained, I would say, in about 45 minutes.”

Deputy Chief Stitely said the home was being renovated. No one was there at the time of the fire.

