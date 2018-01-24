Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
IRWIN (KDKA) – One firefighter was being treated at a local hospital after a fire early Wednesday morning in Irwin, Westmoreland County.
The firefighter was suffering from smoke inhalation. It was not believed to be serious.
Firefighters were first called to a home in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before midnight.
“We had a fully involved structure fire. We had fire on all three floors,” said Deputy Chief Shawn Stitely of the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department. “It was contained, I would say, in about 45 minutes.”
Deputy Chief Stitely said the home was being renovated. No one was there at the time of the fire.