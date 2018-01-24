Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCDONALD (KDKA) — A former state lawmaker who has also been disbarred is now facing criminal charges.

Former lawyer Jesse White, who is also an ex-state representative, is accused of accepting money from a client to do legal work, but police say he never ending up doing that work.

The McDonald Borough Police Department has now charged White with theft by deception and fraudulent business practices in that case.

White was disbarred last year by the state Supreme Court after allegations that he misused more than $100,000 of his clients’ money to fund his gambling addiction.

In response, attorneys for White said he advised the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board that he was seeking help for a “pathological gambling addiction,” and that the transfers were “all related to the gambling addiction.”

They went to say that White has sought help for that addiction and believed he could restore those funds within 30 days, using “legitimately acquired funds.”

To avoid criminal charges, sources say White was attempting to make restitution to his clients but apparently fell short in this case and now faces a court hearing on March 1.

KDKA’s own reporting on White’s troubles go back to his posing under false identities on the internet to attack political opponents.

White was voted out of office in 2014.

He could not be reached for comment on this latest case.