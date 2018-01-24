Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – An effort to reach a court compromise between the Peduto administration and Lamar Advertising over the big, yellow Sprint sign on Mt. Washington has collapsed.
The court argument today centered on whether Lamar violated its permit when it changed the sign from neon to vinyl.
“We had a full trial in front of Judge Motznik and he ruled that the sign was not changed and that the sign could continue to exist, which we believe is in accordance with the applicable law,” said attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Lamar.
But, Assistant Solicitor Rachel O’Neil says the billboard exceeds allowable limits.
“The occupancy permit discusses the dimensions of the signs structure. What’s at issue here is the sign face, or the portion that lights up,” said O’Neil.
Allegheny County Judge Joseph James is expected to issue a ruling. No timetable for that ruling has been announced.