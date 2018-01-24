Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A total of 156 women and teens testified at the sentencing hearing for former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

One of those women is Pittsburgh native Chelsea Kroll Williams.

Williams talked exclusively, via Skype, to KDKA’s Kym Gable about the emotional, and often gut-wrenching testimony in a courtroom in Lansing, Michigan.

A judge sentenced Nassar to up to 175 years in prison on seven counts of sexual abuse.

But the judge allowed all of his accusers to speak prior to sentencing.

Williams said, “I felt if I was anonymous, I really couldn’t do anything. But I felt like if my name was out there and you could attach a story with a name and a face, it might actually be able to do something.”

Williams graduated from North Allegheny High School in 1999 and went on to compete for the University of Michigan.

She says she was first assaulted at age 16, while traveling with a competitive gymnastics club, and then again, dozens of times in her 20s.

“This is a disaster,” said Williams. “I’m not sure anybody quite understood until 160 women walked into a courtroom in Michigan this week, and people need to be held accountable. He’s a very sick man. He’s part of the monster, but there’s another head of the monster that needs to be attacked as well.”