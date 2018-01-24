WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:CBS, Local TV, Murphy Brown

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An old favorite is reportedly returning to CBS.

According to Deadline, Murphy Brown will return to CBS this year.

CBS has reportedly ordered a13-episode revival of the classic sitcom.

Original star Candace Bergen is set to reprise her role as the broadcast journalist.

Deadline reports:

Bergen will reprise her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network, as Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

Creator Diane English will also reportedly return.

Deadline says the show is set to return on the 30th anniversary of the original series.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch