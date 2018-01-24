Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An old favorite is reportedly returning to CBS.
According to Deadline, Murphy Brown will return to CBS this year.
CBS has reportedly ordered a13-episode revival of the classic sitcom.
Original star Candace Bergen is set to reprise her role as the broadcast journalist.
Deadline reports:
Bergen will reprise her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network, as Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.
Creator Diane English will also reportedly return.
Deadline says the show is set to return on the 30th anniversary of the original series.