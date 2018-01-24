WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
DORMONT (KDKA) — Police in Dormont are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two business robberies.

Investigators released images of the suspect captured on surveillance video.

dormont robbery suspect 1

(Source: Dormont Police)

dormont robbery suspect 2

(Source: Dormont Police)

According to police, the first robbery happened around 6:15 Tuesday night at the Payless Shoes store on West Liberty Avenue.

Then, today, just after 4 p.m., police believe the same man robbed the Eat ‘n Park a few blocks away.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Dormont Police.

