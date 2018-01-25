Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BUTLER (KDKA) – Three teenage girls are facing charges stemming from an alleged assault at the Butler Intermediate High School.
According to police, the incident happened on Dec. 13, 2017, during lunch at the school.
A 14-year-old female allegedly intentionally exposed a fellow student to pineapple, knowing she had a severe allergy to the food.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was released the same day.
The 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Two other girls, ages 13 and 14, are facing similar charges for allegedly assisting in the assault.
