Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man faces up to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in Carrick last year.
Derek Vasos was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years probation Thursday.
Vasos was convicted in October of third degree murder for shooting and killing 28-year-old Donald Ketter Jr. in February of 2017.
In court, an Uber driver said he was called to pick Vasos up outside the Carrick Lit Club. Vasos got into the vehicle as Ketter was leaving the club and walking in front of the vehicle.
The driver said Vasos leaned over and hit the car horn, and Ketter then started to approach the car with a belt wrapped around his hand. As the driver started to drive off, Vasos shot Ketter in the chest.
Ketter was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Vasos’ defense attorney claimed the shooting was self-defense.