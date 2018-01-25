Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ number 19 is number one on the NFL’s list of best-selling rookie jerseys.

The NFL has released a list of the NFL Shop’s top 15 best-selling rookie jerseys from this season, and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster landed the top spot.

Smith-Schuster’s jersey sales surpassed those of rookie running back James Conner, who had the top-selling NFL jersey back in July.

Conner ended up at number 11 on the list.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had the 3rd best-selling rookie jersey and the 26th best-selling player jersey overall.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took the number 2 spot between Smith-Schuster and Watt.

You can see the entire Top 15 Rookie Jerseys list here: nfl.com/photoessays

Watt, Smith-Schuster, Le’Veon Bell, Ben Roethlisberger, Alejandro Villanueva and Antonio Brown all ended up on the list of the top 30 best-selling players jerseys.

Villanueva’s jersey was the 7th best-selling player jersey, and Brown’s jersey came in 4th.

Smith-Schuster’s jersey was the 18th best-selling player jersey overall.

The Steelers as a whole landed the number 3 spot on the NFL’s list of top 10 best-selling team jerseys this season.