WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Albert Boxley, Homicide, Local TV, Louis Campbell, Marshall-Shadeland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed someone in Marshall-Shadeland on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police arrested 27-year-old Louis Campbell, of Swissvale, around 4 p.m. Thursday in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Albert Boxley, of Wilkinsburg.

Boxley was found dead in the middle of the road on Mullins Street on Saturday afternoon. He had been shot multiple times.

Campbell was sent to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces criminal homicide charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch