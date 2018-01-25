Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed someone in Marshall-Shadeland on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Police arrested 27-year-old Louis Campbell, of Swissvale, around 4 p.m. Thursday in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Albert Boxley, of Wilkinsburg.
Boxley was found dead in the middle of the road on Mullins Street on Saturday afternoon. He had been shot multiple times.
Campbell was sent to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces criminal homicide charges.