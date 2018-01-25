Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Uniontown man pleaded guilty Thursday to selling drugs to a man who overdosed and died.
The Office of the District Attorney says 32-year-old Myron M. Moore, of Uniontown, was charged with seven counts of drug activity in connection to a 2015 fatal heroin overdose.
Moore was accused of selling high-potency “raw” heroin on Feb. 17, 2015. A man in Robinson Township, Washington County, overdosed on the heroin and died.
Two days before his death, the man purchased cocaine from Moore.
Moore was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. He will be sent to a state correctional facility.