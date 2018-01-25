WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Fatal Overdose, Local TV, Myron Moore, Robinson Township, Uniontown, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Uniontown man pleaded guilty Thursday to selling drugs to a man who overdosed and died.

The Office of the District Attorney says 32-year-old Myron M. Moore, of Uniontown, was charged with seven counts of drug activity in connection to a 2015 fatal heroin overdose.

Moore was accused of selling high-potency “raw” heroin on Feb. 17, 2015. A man in Robinson Township, Washington County, overdosed on the heroin and died.

Two days before his death, the man purchased cocaine from Moore.

Moore was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. He will be sent to a state correctional facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch