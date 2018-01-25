Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Custodians were ordered to evacuate Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school on Thursday night over a threat that officials say turned out to be a hoax.
It all started just after 9:20 p.m. at the North Side school building.
Police and bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the scene after police say someone called in an alleged bomb threat to 911.
Emergency officials ordered the custodians out while they conducted a search.
Officials said they found nothing.
