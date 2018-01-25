Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Pothole Blitz is now underway.

Crews are out, filling as many potholes as possible between now and Saturday.

It started Thursday morning and Pittsburgh Public Works crews are slowly inching along the city’s bumpiest roads.

“Right now, we have about 102 people dedicated on Thursday and Friday to address the potholes around the city,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable said.

Busting out the best equipment to make it stick, Gable said they can’t cut corners or the patch won’t last.

“They have to put the material in the hole, they have to properly tamp it, they can’t just throw it in there and tap it down with a shovel,” Gable said.

It’s a three to four person job between driving the truck, manning the shovel and watching out for traffic.

Now, crews just hope the weekend’s weather cooperates.

“Well, it is tough. We’re using a better quality mix to do our repairs and we’ll also do a hotbox in some areas to put a better repair down,” Stephen Shanley, of the Pittsburgh Public Works Department, said.

The city’s blitz s scheduled to run until Saturday night,

So, residents and frustrated drivers should call 311 or tweet @pgh311 to report a pothole. Those that are reporting potholes should be as specific about the location as possible.