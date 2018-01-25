Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PERRY SOUTH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase from Perry South to Reserve Township Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle along Elsdon Street around 12:30 p.m.
The driver, 21-year-old Tirae Bernard, failed to pull over and led police on a chase through Spring Garden and into Reserve Township.
Bernard ditched the vehicle along Mt. Troy Road. He was taken into custody after a K-9 officer found him hiding in a nearby garage.
During the chase, Bernard struck a police cruiser. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.
