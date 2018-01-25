WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PERRY SOUTH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase from Perry South to Reserve Township Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle along Elsdon Street around 12:30 p.m.

The driver, 21-year-old Tirae Bernard, failed to pull over and led police on a chase through Spring Garden and into Reserve Township.

reserve police chase Man Arrested After Leading Police On Chase, Striking Cruiser

(Photo Credit: Paul Spradley/KDKA)

Bernard ditched the vehicle along Mt. Troy Road. He was taken into custody after a K-9 officer found him hiding in a nearby garage.

During the chase, Bernard struck a police cruiser. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

