RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by police responding to a domestic dispute in Richland Township.

According to police, officers were called to a home along Meridian Road around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man sitting on the front porch holding a gun. The man allegedly pointed the gun at officers and refused to drop it.

Police shot the man, who was then taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Another person inside the home was transported to a local hospital after sustaining unknown injuries.

