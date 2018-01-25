Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by police responding to a domestic dispute in Richland Township.
According to police, officers were called to a home along Meridian Road around 6 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man sitting on the front porch holding a gun. The man allegedly pointed the gun at officers and refused to drop it.
Police shot the man, who was then taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Another person inside the home was transported to a local hospital after sustaining unknown injuries.
