WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Amazon, HQ2, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We could be getting closer to finding out what local leaders are offering Amazon in exchange for becoming the home of the company’s second headquarters.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state’s Office of Open Records has classified the city’s bid as a public document.

That means leaders have 30 days to either release the details of the bid, or appeal the issue to county court.

Local leaders have contended that not releasing the information helps give Pittsburgh a competitive advantage against other cities.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch