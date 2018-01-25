Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We could be getting closer to finding out what local leaders are offering Amazon in exchange for becoming the home of the company’s second headquarters.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state’s Office of Open Records has classified the city’s bid as a public document.
That means leaders have 30 days to either release the details of the bid, or appeal the issue to county court.
Local leaders have contended that not releasing the information helps give Pittsburgh a competitive advantage against other cities.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details