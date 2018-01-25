WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

When asked by reporters late Wednesday about being questioned by Robert Mueller, the president said he’s “looking forward to it, actually.”

Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and Trump’s possible obstruction in the firing of the FBI director. He has been seeking an interview with Trump, but White House officials had not previously confirmed that the president would grant one.

As for timing, Trump said, “I guess they’re talking about two or three weeks, but I’d love to do it.”

He said, as he has repeatedly, that “there’s no collusion whatsoever” with the Russians, and he added, “there’s no obstruction whatsoever.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch