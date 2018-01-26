Filed Under:California PA, California University of Pennsylvania, Elijah Sellers, Local TV, Simple Assault

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly assaulting someone at a California University of Pennsylvania fraternity house.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at the Acasia Fraternity house on Park Street.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness said 19-year-old Elijah Joshua Sellers, of Pittsburgh, punched a young woman in the face during a party at the fraternity house.

Police say the victim had a large bump on her forehead.

The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Sellers is facing simple assault and harassment charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch