CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly assaulting someone at a California University of Pennsylvania fraternity house.
It happened around 12:15 a.m. at the Acasia Fraternity house on Park Street.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness said 19-year-old Elijah Joshua Sellers, of Pittsburgh, punched a young woman in the face during a party at the fraternity house.
Police say the victim had a large bump on her forehead.
The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
Sellers is facing simple assault and harassment charges.