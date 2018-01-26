Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
OAKMONT (KDKA) — Someone out there only has a few days left to claim a winning lottery prize.
The ticket was sold in Oakmont last February for $50,000.
It’s for the Feb. 13, 2017, drawing, and expires exactly one year later.
It was sold at the Rite Aid along Allegheny River Boulevard.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn: 7-8-9-4-3.
The winner should sign the back of the ticket and file a claim at a lottery retailer or their nearest lottery office.
Gary Miller, from the Pennsylvania Lottery, says, unfortunately, prizes do go unclaimed each year.
“The majority of the prizes that expire are smaller prizes, in the range of a dollar to $10,” said Miller. “Unfortunately, even large prizes expire sometimes.”
