PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Friday afternoon.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Coal Hollow Road and Old Coal Hollow Road.
According to the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company, at least one person was trapped in his or her vehicle after the three vehicles collided.
Multiple patients were sent to local trauma centers for treatment. The extent of their injuries in unknown.
Penn Hills Police are investigating the cause of the crash.