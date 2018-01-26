FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Penn Hills

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Coal Hollow Road and Old Coal Hollow Road.

According to the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company, at least one person was trapped in his or her vehicle after the three vehicles collided.

Multiple patients were sent to local trauma centers for treatment. The extent of their injuries in unknown.

Penn Hills Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch