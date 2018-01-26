Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A plan to bring together some local police departments is moving forward. Leaders in one community signed off on the consolidation plan Thursday night.

In what is being called a “regionalization” five neighboring communities would have a shared police department.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sharpsburg City Council voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, making them the first of the five communities to do so.

The other communities involved are Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township.

The municipalities, which are all part of the Fox Chapel School District, had a closed door meeting on Jan 17. They agree that shared resources in criminal investigations and public safety would be in their best interest.

Sharpsburg has six full-time police officers in addition to part-time staff.

Meanwhile, nearby Indiana Township is not interested in being included in the regionalization plan at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details