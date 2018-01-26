Filed Under:Lisa Washington, Local TV, Sharpsburg, Sharpsburg City Council

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) – A plan to bring together some local police departments is moving forward. Leaders in one community signed off on the consolidation plan Thursday night.

In what is being called a “regionalization” five neighboring communities would have a shared police department.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sharpsburg City Council voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, making them the first of the five communities to do so.

The other communities involved are Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township.

The municipalities, which are all part of the Fox Chapel School District, had a closed door meeting on Jan 17. They agree that shared resources in criminal investigations and public safety would be in their best interest.

Sharpsburg has six full-time police officers in addition to part-time staff.

Meanwhile, nearby Indiana Township is not interested in being included in the regionalization plan at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch