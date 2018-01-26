Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to kill Pittsburgh Steelers fans, players and himself at the Steelers-Jaguars playoff game earlier this month.

The Department of Justice says 40-year-old Yuttana Choochongkol, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting interstate threatening communications.

Choochongkol emailed a message to KDKA-TV on Jan. 10 threatening to kill Steelers football players and fans at the Steelers-Jaguars playoff game on Jan. 14. He also threatened to commit suicide.

He also sent two threats to Heinz Field through the “Contact Us” form on their website. In one message, he put “Kill Roethlisberger” as his name and used the email address “roethlisbergerassassin.”

In one message, he claimed he would “be packing an Uzi with many clips underneath my winter gear.”

He ended one message with, “There is only one God!! His name is Allah!!”

Authorities were able to trace Choochongkol’s IP address to San Antonio, Texas, and identify him as the suspect.

Choochongkol was arrested in Texas on Jan. 12.

On Friday, a federal magistrate judge in Texas granted the government’s request that Choochongkol be detained without bond pending his trial in Pennsylvania.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.