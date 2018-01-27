Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
OAKLAND (KDKA) — A soldier from Greensburg managed to keep his return home a secret so he could surprise his wife at Saturday’s Pitt-Syracuse basketball game.
Greensburg native Staff Sergeant Anthony Salvio, from the 911th Airlift, was away in Kuwait for six months and returned home late Friday night, although his wife, Breanna, thought he had been delayed in Germany.
At the Pitt-Syracuse basketball game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon, Breanna was asked to participate in a game where she was blindfolded and had to find an over-sized Sheetz gift card on the floor of the court.
While she was blindfolded, her husband walked onto the court and slid the gift card to her. After she found it, she took off her blindfold and saw her husband as the crowd cheered for their heartwarming reunion.
“I never in a million years thought he was gonna come and surprise me like that,” Breanna said. “I didn’t even wanna do [the game] at first. So I’m like, ‘OK, fine, I’ll do it,’ and I can’t even believe it.”
Anthony said it was difficult to keep his return a secret.
“It was terrible,” he said. “My heart was racing the whole time since I got here.”