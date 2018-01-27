FISH FRY SEASON: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | More
Filed Under:Ipamorelin, Nik Turley, Performance Enhancing Drugs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Suspended

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Nik Turley has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner’s office said Saturday that Turley tested positive for Ipamorelin. The suspension will start at the beginning of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Turley made his major league debut last year for Minnesota, going 0-2 with an 11.21 earned-run average in 10 appearances. Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers in November.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch