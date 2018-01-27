Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man from the Pittsburgh area who has been missing for several days.
Police say 51-year-old Patrick Herrera was last seen on Tuesday. Family members saw him leaving his home in the city and receiving a ride into the Sewickley area as he was going to work.
Herrera is described as a white man who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a green or white shirt, blue jeans and work boots.
Anyone who has seen Herrera or has any information on his whereabouts should call Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.