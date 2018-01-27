Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to a release from the Pittsburgh Public Schools, the Pittsburgh Federation Of Teachers notified its membership on Friday that it will be mailing a ballot seeking authorization for a strike in Pittsburgh Public Schools.
If a vote is authorized, the PFT union will be required to give Pittsburgh Public Schools 48-hours notice before the strike occurs.
Pittsburgh Public Schools say in the release, “it’s important to note that even if teachers vote to authorize a strike, it does not necessarily mean a strike will occur; the negotiation process will continue.”
A two year interim agreement expired in June, 2017. Negotiations continued through June 30. At that point, while negotiations continued, the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board appointed a neutral third-party fact finder who released a report in Oct. 2017.
Pittsburgh Public Schools says they recognize that a strike represents a significant disruption for students and their families and that they will work diligently with PFT leadership to reach a resolution that “reflects our deep respect for our outstanding teachers, while also prioritizing our mission of providing the highest quality education possible for every student.”